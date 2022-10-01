Thomaston police ask for help in identifying lost child

The boy was found on Saturday.

THOMASTON, Conn. — Thomaston police are asking the public for help in identifying a lost child that was found on Saturday.

The child in the image above is estimated to be 15 years old, he's white, has blonde eyes, is estimated to be 5'8" and was found in Thomaston.

Connecticut police ask that if you have any information on the identity of the child you please contact the Thomaston Police Department at 860-283-4343.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.