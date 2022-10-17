Metro-North train strikes tractor-trailer in Waterbury: Police

The crash halted service between Waterbury and Naugatuck, the train service said. Injuries were reported.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Metro-North train service from Waterbury to Naugatuck is halted after a train struck a tractor-trailer in Waterbury, the train service said Monday morning.

The 10:45 a.m. train from Waterbury to Bridgeport is also delayed, according to Metro-North.

The crash happened at a railroad crossing located at Railroad Hill Street.

Waterbury police are on the scene with the driver of the truck complaining of minor injuries. Officials said at least two passengers on the Metro-North train are also being treated for injuries.

Waterbury officials said the truck was dragged a distance from the train.

Metro-North said buses would be provided as the service continues to be halted.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) is investigating.

This is a developing story.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.