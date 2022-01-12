x
$2.9 million Lotto! jackpot ticket sold in Waterford

The ticket contained a six out of six number match and has a lump sum value of over $2.4 million.
Credit: CT Lottery

WATERFORD, Conn. — Check your tickets! If you bought a Lotto! Ticket in Waterford, chances are you've become a multi-millionaire.

The Connecticut Lottery said that the winning Lotto ticket won the jackpot of $2.9 million; the ticket contained a six out of six number match. The lump sum is valued at over $2.4 million.

The numbers were drawn on Jan. 11 and were 4 - 14 - 21 - 22 - 24 - 25.

The Lotto! ticket was sold at A1 Quick and Easy at 239 Boston Post Rd. in Waterford. Since the establishment sold the winning ticket, it will receive a $10,000 retailer commission.

Just six tickets got five out of six numbers, which yields a $1,890 prize, 309 people won $42 each for matching four numbers, and $2 will be awarded to 4,532 people who matched three numbers. A total of 4,848 winning tickets were sold.

The winners from the Lotto! drawing on Tuesday have until July 10, 2022, to claim the winnings.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

