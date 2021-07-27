Man dies in Shelton motorcycle crash

Police say the crash happened at the Derby/Shelton Bridge.

SHELTON, Conn. — Police are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a car that happened Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of Derby/Shelton Bridge.

Police say an investigation showed the driver of the motorcycle was driving towards downtown Shelton and the driver was on Riverside Drive towards Bridge Street when the crash happened.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as 60-year-old Derby resident David Guliuzza, was taken to the hospital and declared dead.

Police are investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to call Shelton Police Traffic Division at 203-924-1544. Police said, "no enforcement action has been taken at this time."

