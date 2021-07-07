2 killed in Manchester crash

The crash involved two cars. Both drivers were killed.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Two people are dead following a 2-car collision in Manchester Tuesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Tolland Turnpike and Oakland Street just before 11 p.m. on the report of a crash.

When they arrived, first responders found two cars with 'substantial damage', according to police, and serious injuries to both drivers.

One of the drivers, a 41-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second car, a 44-year-old man, was taken to Hartford Hospital where he too was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no other people inside the cars at the time of the crash.

Both drivers have not been identified at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5560.

