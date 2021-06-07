9 hospitalized after rollover crash on Berlin Turnpike

The Berlin volunteer fire department said the crash happened in the area of New Park Drive and involved three vehicles.

BERLIN, Connecticut — Emergency crews from multiple towns were called to the scene of a rollover crash on the Berlin Turnpike Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were extricated and a total of 9 people were transported to local hospitals, officials said.

The northbound side of Route 5 was closed due to the crash, but officials expect the road to be reopened soon.

This is a developing story.

