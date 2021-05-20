9-year-old safe after inside stolen vehicle from Manchester gas station: police

When the suspect realized there was a child inside the car, police said he pulled over and got out, fleeing in an accomplice car.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A 9-year-old child is safe and back with her mother after a car she was in was stolen last night in Manchester.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., they were called to the Shell Gas Station on Hartford Road on the report of a motor vehicle theft.

According to police, they learned that the child was asleep in the back of the vehicle when it was stolen and woke to find the suspect driving instead of her mother. When the girl began to cry the suspect realized there was a child, he pulled over and got out of the vehicle and into an accomplice car, police said.

The girl then ran back to the Shell Gas Station where he was reunited with her mother before police arrived.

Police later found the stolen vehicle was found parked on the on-ramp to I-384, about a quarter-mile from the gas station.

Officials said surveillance video showed the accomplice vehicle, a gray 4-door sedan, had parked next to the victim's stolen vehicle. A passenger exited the gray car and entered the running vehicle with the girl inside.

Both then had driven westbound on Hartford Road.

Police said the suspect who stole the vehicle is described as a teenage Hispanic male wearing gray shorts, a navy blue shirt, and a black mask.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester detectives at (860) 645-5500.

