Marsiella Auriemma, mother to Geno, dies at age 90

Her funeral will be held Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut Women's Basketball program is mourning the loss of Geno Auriemma's mother, Marsiella. She was 90 years old.

The program issued a statement Monday afternoon, that said, "The UConn women’s basketball program is saddened by the loss of Geno Auriemma’s mother, Marsiella Auriemma. Known as Nonna by family and friends, Marsiella was the definition of the American dream and inspired so many of us during her incredible life. She is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Our thoughts are with the Auriemma family."

According to her obituary, the elder Auriemma came from Italy in 1961 with her three children to join her husband in Norristown, Pennsylvania. It went on to say that she enjoyed gardening, taking long walks with her grandchildren, and knitting or crocheting.

After her husband’s death in 1997, Auriemma moved to Phoenixville, "where she continued the tradition of never allowing anyone to leave her house hungry. She also enjoyed watching UConn Women’s Basketball games on TV, but kept her eyes closed if the team wasn’t winning by 20 points or more."

