UConn's Azzi Fudd to miss 3-6 weeks after knee injury

The sophomore suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter of UConn’s game against the Fighting Irish on Sunday.

STORRS, Conn. — UConn’s women’s basketball rising star Azzi Fudd is expected to miss three to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in the Huskies’ loss to Notre Dame on Sunday, the school confirmed Tuesday.

The sophomore, who has led the Huskies to a 6-1 start this season, suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter of UConn’s game against the Fighting Irish on Sunday. She underwent an evaluation on Monday and an MRI confirmed the injury.

Fudd injured her knee in the final minute of the first quarter after teammate Aaliyah Edwards fell on her. She returned midway through the second period to play four hobbled minutes but sat the rest of the way as a precaution.

“I think she’ll be all right,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma told reporters after the game.

Fudd went into the game averaging 24.0 points but finished scoreless on two shots over 13 minutes. It was UConn’s first loss of the season.

Injuries have plagued the Huskies this season with star player Paige Bueckers out after tearing her ACL. Forward Dorka Juhász also missed Sunday's game with a broken thumb.

The Huskies host Princeton on Thursday before visiting Maryland next Sunday.

