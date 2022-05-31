State police report deadly Memorial Day Weekend on Connecticut roads

State police had a busy weekend on Connecticut's roads as they responded to nearly 6,450 calls for service. Ten people were killed in crashes during the weekend.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It was a busy and dangerous Memorial Day Weekend for Connecticut State Police.

State police released their final Memorial Day Weekend traffic statistics Tuesday morning highlighting the many calls for service and crashes they responded to.

Over the course of the weekend, from Friday to Monday night, state police said they received nearly 6,450 calls for service. Police said 615 of their traffic stops this weekend were for speeding violations while there were 37 DUI arrests.

Over the four-day period, there were 359 crashes. State police said 35 of those crashes had injuries and one of them had serious injuries reported.

At least 10 people were also reported killed in crashes over the weekend, police said.

Two of those crashes killed four people each.

The first was early Sunday morning on Interstate 95 in Guilford where four people were killed in a wrong-way crash.

Police said 22-year-old Luis Garduno Cidals of Westbrook was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima as he got onto I-95, heading northbound in the southbound lanes, just before 3 a.m.

The Nissan crashed into a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck head-on, killing both Garduno and all three people in the truck including 76-year-old Johnny Bookhardt, 68-year-old Caroline Bookhardt, and 66-year-old Patricia Greene-Kessler, all from Norwalk.

Another crash in Thompson killed four people Monday afternoon.

State police said a Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Johan Santana from Providence, Rhode Island was driving on Quaddick Town Road with four other passengers.

According to police, Santana was trying to overtake another car when he lost control and drove off the side of the road, colliding with a tree.

Santana was pronounced dead at the scene along with 21-year-old Jaslin Perez.

Two others, Erika Perez and Lizandra Terrero Almonte, both 21,were rushed to UMass Hospital but later died from their injuries, police said.

Terrero was also from Providence as well as Jaslin Perez. At this time police did not specify where Erika Perez was from.

The fifth person in the car was listed in critical condition.

Two other separate crashes resulted in two more deaths, police said.

Fabian Sosa-Mangual, 17, from Willimantic was killed when his Dodge Dakota SKT drove into the opposite lane on the Hartford Turnpike (Route 6) just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said he continued driving on the wrong side of the road before eventually striking several trees and was thrown from the car. No one else was in the car at the time, police said.

Aymeric Duprelatour, 48, of Niantic was killed when his car collided with the back of a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Madison just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the truck was not reported injured, according to police.

