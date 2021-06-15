Meriden man arrested on multiple drug charges following shots fired incident

Police said gunfire erupted on Old Colony Road last night. During their investigation, they arrested a man they charged with operating a drug factory among other dru

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden man is facing several drug charges after police said he was at the scene of gunfire Monday night.

Around 10:39 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex on Old Colony Road on the reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police found several shell casings as well as a car that had been struck by gunfire.

Police said no people were reportedly injured.

Through their investigation, police believed the people involved in the gunfire were known to each other and that the incident was not a random act of violence.

Through the investigation, officers identified Freddy Soriano as someone who was at the scene. Soriano was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, and possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

Soriano was held on a $50,000.

If anyone has information regarding the incident they're asked to contact Detective Pellegrini at 203-630-6297 or email bpellegrini@meridenct.gov. Police are also requesting any video people may have captured on nearby doorbell cameras.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.