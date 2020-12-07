Meriden Police investigating early morning shooting on East Main Street

The connection between the two vehicles is unclear at this time

MERIDEN, Conn. — Around 2:00 this morning, Meriden police responded to the 900 block of East Main Street for reports of a shooting.

A male victim was located on the scene with a gunshot wound to his head and chest.

These injuries are non-life threatening and he was transported to the hosital for treatment.

According to police, it appears the victim was traveling in his vehicle on East Main Street when his vehicle was shot at numerous times by occupants of another vehicle.

The nature of the incident and the link between the two vehicles is unknown at this time.