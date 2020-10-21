Meriden police and FBI to hold press conference on gun violence in city

FBI, Meriden PD Chief, Waterbury Chief and others will be on hand

MERIDEN, Conn. — After a number of violent crimes over the past few weeks, Meriden police, the FBI and Waterbury police are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss a new task force established to deal with ongoing gun violence and gang activity in Meriden.

Officials say the number of reports of gunshots reported to the Meriden Police Department this year is the highest they have seen in the last decade.

So far in 2020, there have been 150 reports of gunfire, 85 of which were confirmed, according to data provided by the department. That is the highest in the decade even though the year is not over.

Police Chief Roberto Rosado said at a City Council meeting last week that recent incidents of gun violence involve gang members from cities nearby including New Britain, New Haven and Waterbury.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday morning at the Meriden Mall on Lewis Avenue.

Officers learned a car had been driving through the parking lot, being chased by another one. A person in the chasing car was said to have begun firing multiple shots at the other car. It is unclear if any of the shots hit the other car.

Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday that sent a man to the hospital.