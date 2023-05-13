Crews battle fire in Middletown

Middletown Fire Chief John Woron said that no firefighters or civilians were injured.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — Middletown firefighters battled a second-alarm fire on Portland Street early Saturday afternoon.

Middletown fire officials said that at 11:48 a.m., fire companies went to a reported structure fire with possible people trapped. The first due company arrived and called the working fire. Car 3 arrived, assumed command and struck the 2nd alarm.

Middletown companies operated multiple hand lines inside the building and completed searches. Companies operated in an offensive mode throughout the duration of the fire.

Fortunately, all occupants were out of the structure. No injuries have been reported and the Middletown Fire Marshals Office is investigating.



---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.