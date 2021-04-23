Man transported by Life Star after fall from roof in Middletown

Middletown South Fire officials say CPR was performed on the scene after the fall before the victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut — A man was injured Friday after falling from the roof of a house.

Middletown South Fire District told FOX61 they responded, along with police, to Bow Lane around 12 p.m.

Deputy Chief Russ Jacobs said CPR was performed on the scene after the fall.

The victim was transported to Middlesex Hospital, then flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

FOX61 will provide more information as it becomes available.

