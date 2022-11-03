Middletown man dies in crash on Route 66

Police say Jeffrey Reitmeier was pronounced dead on the scene.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police say a Middletown man was killed in a crash in front of his apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. Another Middletown man was taken to the hospital.



Middletown Police were dispatched to the area of 1189 Washington Street (Route 66) for a serious motor vehicle collision around 4:30 p.m. On arrival, officers found two vehicles in the roadway which had both sustained heavy damage. One driver was trapped inside his 2015 Chevy Sonic sedan. A second male driver was found in the roadway near his 2015 Nissan Altima sedan. Middletown Fire, Hunter's Ambulance, and Middlesex Hospital Paramedics all responded to the scene.



The driver of the Chevy Sonic was pronounced dead on the scene. Police identified him as 59-year-old Jeffrey Reitmeier of 1189 Washington Street. That is the Sagamore Hills Apartments; the crash occurred right in front of the complex.

The operator of the Nissan was identified as 45-year-old James Hardy of 195 Ridgefield Drive in Middletown. He was transported to Hartford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries; police say he is in stable condition.



The collision is currently being investigated by the Middletown Police Traffic Division. Washington Street was closed between Camp Street and Ballfall Road for the investigation but has reopened.

Anyone with information on the collision is encouraged to contact Officer Passacantando at 860-638-4063.



The Middletown Police Department said, "Our sincerest condolences go out to the Reitmeier family and friends for their loss."

