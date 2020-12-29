Miscommunication prompts bomb-sweep of Moosup Postal Office

Police say a misinterpreted conversation ignited the bomb scare.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Police are saying a misinterpreted conversation led to a bomb scare at the Post Office in Moosup Monday morning.

Officers were told by the Connecticut State4 Police Troop D barracks that the Post Officer on South Main Street received a bomb threat.

Plainfield Police officers responded and with the held of the Moosup Fire Department, closed the roads and the building. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was asked to come to the scene and begin to search the property with explosive detection K9s.

There was no threat detected and the Post Office was reopened. Further investigation led officers to a local resident, who was determined to be an elderly man.