Mobile bookstore traveling miles for a mission in North Haven

From kids chapter books to adult books there’s something for everyone.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Meet the Peace Love Book Bus. This mobile bookstore is out of a 1968 Volkswagen Transporter that came all the way from Bellevue, Washington.

Jen Cecarelli, a twenty-five-year teacher and her husband Rich’s mission started in the spring.

“As a teacher one of the things that drives me is igniting a passion for reading and kids a lifelong passion” Said Cecarelli

Gently used donated books are displayed in the back. From kids chapter books to adult books there’s something for everyone. Hard cover adult books run about ten dollars and all the others are ½ off the cover price.

But these purchases are donations to a much bigger cause. By buying used books it keeps them in the “food chain” a bit longer and helps with sustainability explained Cecarelli.

In addition those purchases will help others who can’t purchase books.

“I wanted to be able to remove the necessity of prioritizing and to make it a gift so with the money that we make from selling these books were able to do that for a lot of organizations” said Cecarelli

Gift Cards have been purchased from a local New Haven Bookstore “People Get Ready” with the profits to help various organization, which they hope also puts the money into local economy.

By doing donations this way it also give the freedom for those to choose the books they want.

The mobile bookstore on wheels accepts books donations and travels to various locations across the area.

You can find more information here @peacelovebooksbus or you can email them at peacelovebookbus@yahoo.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.