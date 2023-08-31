Multiple Connecticut towns find mosquitos positive with West Nile Virus

So far this year, only one person has been infected with the West Nile Virus in the state.

CONNECTICUT, USA — West Nile Virus has been found in 25 Connecticut towns, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

So far this year, only one person has been infected with the West Nile Virus in the state.

The Connecticut towns, that found the virus are: Branford, Bridgeport, Colchester, Danbury, Darien, East Haddam, East Haven, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Hebron, Killingworth, Manchester, Mansfield, Milford, New Canaan, North Stonington, Norwalk, South Windsor, Stamford, Wallingford, Waterbury, Waterford, Wethersfield, Willington, Wilton.

“We continue to detect West Nile virus in mosquitoes throughout Connecticut, with the highest levels of activity in Fairfield and New Haven counties and in the metropolitan Hartford area,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES in a statement. “The risk of West Nile virus is expected to continue until mosquito activity ceases in October.”

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne viral disease in the United States and occurs every summer in Connecticut. 181 cases of people infected with the West Nile virus, including four fatalities, have been reported in Connecticut residents since 2000, according to a release.

“Now is the time to take precautions against mosquito bites,” said Dr. Jason White, Director of CAES in a statement. "We encourage everyone to take protective measures such as using insect repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active."

To reduce the risk of being bitten by a mosquito, residents should follow these few steps:

Spend less time outdoors between dusk and dawn

Use mosquito repellents. Ensure repellents contain EPA-registered active ingredients, including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-methane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanoate.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for extended periods.

Ensure doors and windows are tight-fitting.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in unscreened areas.

