Naugatuck Police launch an internal investigation

NAUGATUCK, Conn — A video circulating around on social media has prompted an Internal Investigation.

In a Facebook post, the Naugatuck Police said, "The Naugatuck Police Department was made aware of a video circulating on social media depicting an incident that occurred earlier today on a traffic stop. As a result of various inquiries, Chief Steven Hunt has ordered an internal investigation to be initiated to determined the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident."

The user claimed in the video post, the officer "attacked" him and then issued him a ticket.

FOX61 asked Naugatuck police on Monday if any of the officers involved were placed on administrative leave. Police said they cannot comment at this time, they are still investigating.