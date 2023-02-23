New Britain honors heroes of Iwo Jima 78 years later

Stew Lahey is now 96 years old, he was a 17-year Marine when he hit the sands of Iwo Jima as part of a construction battalion.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A cold, damp rain kept much of the crowd away but the message behind the ceremony was as strong as ever. Every February at the Iwo Jima Memorial in New Britain, there is a gathering to honor those 100 Connecticut servicemen lost on Iwo Jima, this year they are marking the 78th anniversary.

"The battle itself was brutal and for that flag to go up to inspire the troops on the island to continue pressing on, that was motivating," said Jeff Dewitt, the historian from the Iwo Jima Historical Foundation.

Stew Lahey is now 96 years old, he was a 17-year Marine when he hit the sands of Iwo Jima as part of a construction battalion.

Lahey always tries to come to the ceremony that honors the American servicemen who never made it home from the fierce fighting on Iwo Jima.

"They are the heroes, they didn’t come back, I am fortunately one of the guys who made it back," said Lahey.

Dewitt spoke to the crowd at the nearly half-hour-long ceremony.

"The message is to never forget. They had families, they were brothers and sons and grandsons, and we have to keep their legacy alive for future generations -- so we can never forget the sacrifices they made.”

