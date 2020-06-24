New Britain voting on racism as a public health crisis

"When it comes to employment, when it comes to healthcare, when it comes to even with the COVID-19 people of a certain race have higher cases and are dying more."

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — To address racism and start conversations about finding solutions, members of New Britain’s common council want to declare it a public health crisis.

"We can't deny it anymore, we see the truth, we see what it is. Racism is alive still," said Alderman Colin Osborn.

\He is among those in favor of the resolution, which says racism can have an impact on a person’s health, in many ways.

"How systemic it is. When it comes to employment, when it comes to healthcare, when it comes to even with the COVID-19 people of a certain race have higher cases and are dying more," said Osborn. From his own experiences, he knows the toll it can take on mental health as well.

"It's draining it messes with you mentally, it messes with you emotionally, it messes with you physically," he said.

Osborn and his colleagues hope that by passing the resolution it can be the beginning of implementing changes in the city.

"I think we're in a position where we can comfortably have these conversations and now we can really get into the meat and be able to filter out,okay now what is really systemic? How does that policy affect one group of people?" he said.

He says, the city is already looking at police reform and implementing a civilian review board. People living in New Britain say they are in favor of the resolution, and are glad local leaders are standing up against racism.

"It shows about how important it is that we should be able to come together and not be against each other," said Jazzilyn Yopp.

"I think enough is enough and people are starting to realize that it’s not like an okay thing," said Curtis Thomas of New Britain. "For the city to really recognize it and be like 'hey we’re gonna act on this, this is something that’s really important,' I think it’s a wake up call for the city," he said.