1 dead after car collides with utility pole in Woodbridge: Police

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — One person died after their vehicle struck a utility pole in Woodbridge on New Year's Eve, police said.

Police said they responded to the area of Route 69 near Clark Road, along with the fire department and a medical crew, around 10 p.m. for a crash involving a vehicle striking a utility pole.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Their identity was not made available for release until family members had been notified, police said.

Police said that Route 69 between Clark Road and Bond Road remains closed while work is being done to fix the damaged utility pole.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the Woodbridge Police Department at 203-387-2511.

