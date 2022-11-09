Pedestrian dies in New Milford crash: Police

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento of Danbury.

NEW MILFORD, Conn — The New Milford Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened Tuesday evening.

Police said a pedestrian was crossing the street on Danbury Road when he was hit and killed in the southbound lane by a car.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 61-year-old Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento of Danbury.

Police said the car that struck the victim fled the scene. Police believe the suspect car to be a black sedan with front driver’s side damage, possibly a Ford Fusion.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or the evading vehicle is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Smith at 860-355-3133 or nsmith@newmilfordpolice.org.

