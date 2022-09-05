Body found near rail trail in Hamden

Police are on scene investigating

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMDEN, Conn. — A body was found Monday afternoon near the rail trail in Hamden.

Police said at 2:30 p.m. they were called to the Farmington Canal Linear Park, near Treadwell Street, on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a gunshot victim on the canal line. First responders attempted life resuscitation efforts. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit are actively investigating the shooting as an apparent homicide investigation. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000. Callers may remain anonymous

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.