Connecticut native found dead in New Hampshire laid to rest, as family searches for answers

27-year-old Gina Maiorano's body was found on the side of a New Hampshire highway on June 5.

BRANFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut family is searching for answers after their loved one, 27-year-old Gina Maiorano, was found dead in New Hampshire last week. The body of the mom of two was found in the breakdown lane of a New Hampshire highway on June 5.

On Wednesday, family and friends said their goodbyes at her funeral in Branford. But many are still left without answers or closure.

"Most of it is all just a big question," said Brittany Wambolt, Maiorano's first cousin.

Wambolt grew up with Maiorano. At one point, the two were living together with their parents.

"She was loud and outgoing and goofy and she has the biggest heart," Wambolt said.

Last week, Wambolt and her family were stopped in their tracks when they saw Maiorano's tattoo posted by police on social media and all over the news. Police were trying to identify her body.

"She was just an amazing person with a huge heart who didn't deserve this," Wambolt said.

On June 5th just after midnight, New Hampshire State Police said Maiorano's body was found in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 in New Hampshire. Court records show Maiorano died of blunt force trauma to the head. The investigator on the case stated in their report, it was likely caused by falling out of a moving vehicle. However. New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner. Dr. Jennie V. Duval determined that the cause of Ms. Maiorano’s death is blunt impact head injuries, and the manner of death is "inconclusive, pending investigation."

Maiorano was with her boyfriend, 30-year-old Thomas Hanley at the time of the incident. The documents state that Hanley kept driving after she fell out of the car, but did call the police the next day.

Hanley has since been charged with Conduct After an Accident, Breach of Bail and Stalking...related to domestic violence charges.

"All that we know right now is their troubles in the past," Wambolt said.

At the time of the incident, Maiorano had a restraining order against Hanley. Wambolt said they'd been dating for years, and had a baby together. However, things went south in January, after court papers say Hanley was seen pushing Maiorano, verbally abusing her, and then forcing her back into a car. At one point, Hanley sent her a picture, "Holding a firearm and called her several times."

"Unfortunately, she went back and weeks later she was found dead," Wambolt said.

While the medical examiner said Maiorano's manner of death is "inconclusive" at this time, the documents show Hanley's dad said the two were on methamphetamine the night of her death. Hanely told police Maiorano jumped out of the window.

Still, Wambolt isn't convinced that that's what happened. For now, though, she's focused on her family. She created a GoFundMe for Maiorano's kids and is spreading the word about domestic abuse.

"If you think anybody that you know is in a relationship like that, don't be afraid to try to talk to them," Wambolt said.

At this point, Maiorano's death is still under investigation. Anyone with this information or any other details about this incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at (603) MCU-TIPS (628-8477) or MCU@dos.nh.gov or State Police Headquarters Communications at (603) 223-4381.

If you'd like to donate to help her parents give her a funeral and begin a college fund for her two young children, click here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call or text CTSafeConnect at (888) 774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7.

