Fatal crash on Route 114 in Woodbridge under investigation

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — Woodbridge police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 114 around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road, where a vehicle traveling north on Route 114 left the road and struck several trees, police said.

The driver, who was ejected, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash is asked to call Woodbridge police at (203) 387-2511.

