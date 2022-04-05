x
New Haven County

Police investigate bomb threat against Hamden High School

Officials said students and staff inside the building were evacuated to a safe location.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police and fire departments are investigating a bomb threat against the high school.

Officials said the threat came into 911 dispatch around 8 a.m. 

Students and staff inside the building were evacuated to a safe location, according to officials. 

This is a developing story.

