Police investigate bomb threat against Hamden High School

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police and fire departments are investigating a bomb threat against the high school.
Officials said the threat came into 911 dispatch around 8 a.m.
Students and staff inside the building were evacuated to a safe location, according to officials.
This is a developing story.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
