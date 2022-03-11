Hartford woman steals DOT truck, crashes in North Haven: state police

Police said the truck was stolen on Route 40 just east of exit 1.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A Hartford woman is facing several charges after state police said she stole a Department of Transportation truck and crashed.

Officials said the theft happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 40 east, near exit 1 in North Haven.

Before police could arrive, it was reported that the stolen truck crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Bailey Road and Elm Street, just off of Route 40.

According to officials, the truck, stolen by 23-year-old Dinah Nelson, was driving east toward Baily Road when it ran a red light, crashing into a Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries, and Nelson had no reported injuries, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, they determined Nelson had been driving under the influence and was unfit to drive.

She was placed under arrest and brought back to Troop I for processing. While there, officials said Nelson became combative and struck a Seymour police officer in the face.

Nelson was charged with driving under the influence, larceny, assault on a public safety officer, failure to obey a traffic signal, and negligent pedestrian.

She's currently held on $25,000 and is expected in court Friday.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

