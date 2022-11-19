‘Made me hug my kids a little tighter’ | Naugatuck neighbors react to 1-year-old’s murder

Naugatuck Police are still searching for the suspect, Christopher Francisquini, accused of killing the toddler Friday.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The search continues for the man accused of killing a one-year-old girl in a Naugatuck home Friday.

Christopher Francisquini, 31, is believed to have killed the toddler at the home he lived at on Millville Avenue. His connection to her is still unclear. Police responded just before noon for an untimely death call. Neighbors were shocked and saddened to hear what happened.

“It really hits home, especially having a kid around the same age. And to think that it happened only a couple houses up is really disturbing,” a neighbor, who declined to go on camera, said. “We sort of went about our day and I can’t get this little girl out of my head.”

The identity of the victim has not been released yet. Police found Francisquini's gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala on Interstate 91 near exit 8 in New Haven Friday. Surveillance footage captured on Quinnipiac Avenue later in the day showed a man police said matched the description of the suspect. Police do not advise anyone who sees the suspect to approach, but call 9-1-1. Naugatuck Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said Francisquini has a violent criminal history.

“It’s interesting that they haven’t found him yet and certainly since it happened so close to us it does make us nervous that he’s still on the loose,” the neighbor said. “This is a small town. We don’t have a lot of these types of situations happen.”

Police are still investigating what happened inside the home that resulted in her murder. Crime scene tape continues to surround the home. The neighbor said the community is devastated.

“It really opened my eyes and made me hug my kids a little tighter, and certainly to the parents of this little girl, my condolences and I can’t imagine the amount of grief and pain that they must be going through,” he said. “Since that murder happened just a couple doors up, it sort of makes me wonder what else is going on.”

McAllister said New Haven will continue to be a focus of the search. State and federal partners are also assisting.

