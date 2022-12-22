Disabled vehicle struck by CTrail in Meriden

The vehicle on the railroad was unoccupied and was involved in a car accident previous to the train hitting it.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A CTrail train struck an unoccupied disabled car in Meriden on Thursday night.

Meriden officials said there was a two-car crash earlier Thursday evening that caused one of the cars to become disabled on the railroad tracks at Brittania St. and Center St.

As Meriden police were notifying Amtrak, a northbound train struck the unoccupied, disabled vehicle.

Meriden and Amtrak police are on the scene investigating the incident. No injuries have been reported.

Meriden police will continue to reroute traffic until Amtrak’s investigation is complete. The Department of Transportation said the passengers on the train were provided bus service to their destination.

At least two CTrail trains are being replaced with bus service.

(Update) CTrail Hartford Line Train #4466 scheduled to arrive in Springfield at 8:36pm has been replaced with bus service from Berlin to Springfield. 2022-12-22 20:34:59 — CTrail Hartford Line Alerts (@HLalerts) December 23, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

