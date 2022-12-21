x
West Hartford

Serious crash in West Hartford causes road closure on Mohegan Drive

Mohegan Drive is closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive as police investigate a serious crash.
Credit: FOX61

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A portion of Mohegan Drive is closed as West Hartford police investigate a "serious" car crash in the area Wednesday evening.

The investigation is underway in the area of Mohegan Drive and Carlyle Road.

Mohegan Drive is closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive.

Drivers traveling east will not be allowed on Carlyle Road after Russell Lane.

Police ask drivers to seek alternate routes.

There is no information regarding the details of the crash or the extent of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

