Norwich police respond to pedestrian crash

The crash happened in the area of Prospect and Hickory streets.

NORWICH, Conn. — Norwich police and fire departments responded to a pedestrian crash in the area of Prospect and Hickory streets on Thursday evening.

The scene remains active at this time. There is no word on the extent of any injuries and the cause of the crash.

The Norwich fire department said that the investigation is still ongoing.

Details were not immediately made available.

This is a developing story. A FOX61 crew is on the scene and will provide further updates.

---

----

