Motorcyclist killed in crash that left him trapped under car: Meriden police

MERIDEN, Conn. — A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash involving two other cars in Meriden on Monday night.

Officers were called to Broad and Olive Streets around 7:12 p.m. on a report of a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

Arriving officers found that three vehicles were involved; two cars and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was trapped under a Chevy Impala and the Meriden Fire Department lifted the Chevy to rescue him.

The motorcycle driver, identified as Jeffery Swift, 30, of Wallingford, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It was determined that a Jeep Cherokee and the Impala traveling north were stopped at a red light at the intersection. The Jeep began to pull out of Olive Street when the motorcycle traveling south on Broad Street struck the front left corner of the Jeep. The motorcycle lost control and slid across the street into the Impala, the driver slid under and became trapped.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Officer Ouellette, Sgt. Hartline or Sgt, Zajac at 203-630-6201.

