x
Meriden

Multiple engines assisting 3rd-alarm fire in Meriden

Currently there is no information on injuries.
Credit: FOX61

MERIDEN, Conn. — Multiple town fire department engines are responding to a third-alarm fire in Meriden Saturday evening. 

The Meriden Engine 3 "The Uptown Express" posted a message on Facebook saying that Wallingford and New Britain engines are on the scene.

The fire is also being covered by Middletown Truck 1, Southington Squad 1, Berlin Engine 8, and South Meriden Engine 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

----

