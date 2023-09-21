'Unprovoked attack’ on a parent at Milford’s Connecticut Post Mall leaves some shoppers feeling unsettled

The suspect, who police said was a homeless man, was charged with Breach of Peace, Assault, and Threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested and charged after Milford Police said he attacked a man who was with his family at the Connecticut Post Mall on Saturday, the 16th.

Police reported that around 3:15 p.m., the victim was at the mall with his wife and kids, walking around when they saw a man sitting on a couch staring at his young children and following them.

That man has since been identified as Roychelle Mincey. Police said Mincey went up to the dad, and, without any provocation, strangled him and took him to the ground. A police report shows that the victim tried to fight him off and eventually, his wife used a stun gun on Mincey.

Mall security officers were able to break up the fight and call police to respond.

Based on surveillance video and eyewitness accounts, Milford Police determined Mincey was the aggressor. He was arrested and charged with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree, Threatening in the Second Degree, and Assault in the Third Degree.

Mincey’s bond was set at $13,500. Police said he had two outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest for failure to appear.

In the meantime, some shoppers who frequent the mall are concerned about the incident.

“It’s unsettling. I mean, especially to hear that it was a whole family,” said Mindy Hatfield, who was shopping at the Post mall on Thursday.

Hatfield said a larger police presence at the mall would make her and others feel safer.

“Having some police officers around always does make you safer and to know that they’re armed, should something happen,” Hatfield said.

Milford Police told FOX61 they normally patrol the parking lot of the mall, but they won’t go inside unless they’re responding to something. The only exception to that rule is during the holidays when the mall hires officers to patrol indoors.

In a statement, the General Manager at the Post Mall, Ken Sterba, said, “The safety of our guests, employees and tenants is very important to us. While we are not able to speak about specific security measures because doing so would compromise our public safety efforts, please know we are taking this incident seriously and work closely with local law enforcement on all matters relating to the center’s safety. For further information regarding this incident, please contact the Milford Police Department.”

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jleblanc@fox61.com Follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.