Former owner of 'Justice' the husky, found with chain embedded in its neck, arrested: Naugatuck officials

Justice was found by concerned citizens back in May with part of a 28-inch chain embedded in his neck, police said.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The former owner of a husky found in Naugatuck in May with part of a metal chain embedded in its neck has been arrested, police announced Wednesday.

Justice was found on May 13 around 1 p.m. when concerned citizens brought the dog to Naugatuck Animal Control. The husky, who was later named Justice, was found roaming alone in the area of Platts Mill Road, according to officials at the time.

Police said that the people who found Justice lured the dog into a vehicle after they found a metal chain embedded into his neck. According to officials, they also noticed his difficulty walking and lack of body weight.

Justice was then brought to the Central Valley Animal Hospital, where he was diagnosed with an abscess wound due to the chain embedded into his skin, a fever, and having "poor body condition" at intake.

Justice was taken into surgery soon after to remove the 28-inch chain from his neck, police said. Specialists at the animal hospital believed nearly 5 ounces of the chain was embedded in Justice's neck for over three weeks.

A reward was offered for information leading to how Justice wound up in the condition he was found in.

In a Wednesday press conference, Naugatuck officials said that an animal control officer and a detective followed an anonymous tip received in early June, informing investigators that Justice's owner lived in Waterbury.

The tipster said that Justice had been kept in a shed without walls, found at the back of the property, and before Justice's escape in May, had been clawing at the wall and "yelping."

Naugatuck investigators worked with Waterbury police and gathered more evidence tying Justice to the property in Waterbury.

Officers then contacted the suspect, who reportedly admitted to using the chain as a "collar" before Justice was "given away to a passerby" sometime in May, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Emanual Pizarro-Boria, who turned himself in on an active arrest warrant Tuesday.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and is not allowed to own or care for any animal or pet.

Justice is doing well, according to officials, and is now ready to be fostered. If you're interested in fostering Justice, you can email naugatuckanimalcontrol@gmail.com.

