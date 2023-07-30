13-year-old girl shot in Yale New Haven Hospital parking lot

Her injuries were said to be non-life threatening

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot outside Yale New Haven Hospital early Sunday morning.

Around 2:50 am, police said they received a ShotSpotter notification of six rounds fired in the area of 103 Davenport Avenue. Moments later, the NHPD was contacted by Yale-New Haven Hospital security about a person shot in the parking lot of the YNHH Pediatric entrance.



When officers arrived at the front entrance of YNHH Pediatrics, they said the hospital staff had already brought the teen into the pediatric emergency room. Police said her injuries were non-life threatening.

Police found four fired cartridge casings. They said no other individuals at the hospital were involved in this incident.



Video footage if the incident captured two vehicles, a silver Kia SUV and a black Hyundai Elantra. The vehicles were found by patrol officers unoccupied close by at the intersection of Asylum Street and Sylvan Avenue, with their lights on and running. Both vehicles, which were found to be unreported stolen vehicles, were seized for processing.

The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating this incident and encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward by contacting the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

