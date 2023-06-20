Canine Officer Finn officially sworn-in as New Haven's first-ever comfort dog

Officer Finn is joining the force after years of training.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is welcoming a furry friend to the force.

For the first time in the department's history, a three-year-old yellow lab, Canine Office Finn, will serve as a comfort dog for the officers and the surrounding community.

Officer Finn was sworn in at a ceremony at the police department on Tuesday.

"We've seen the dogs throughout the state make a huge impact on the health and safety of our officers and the health and safety of our communities. And we're really excited. And we're really excited about having our first service dog here," said Chief Karl Jacobson with the New Haven Police Department.

The officer who has been called to the task, is Patricia Lambe. Officer Lambe is a School Resource Officer at Wilbur Cross High School. She and Finn met months ago.

"I fell in love with him. And now it's like, he's my baby," Officer Lambe said.

Canine Officer Finn will now be spreading his love with the entire New Haven Police Department.

"I think that will be good for us, especially before they go on to the street. And when they get back. You know, you just kind of want to ease that stress a little bit before they go home to their families," Lambe said.

Finn will have another role in the fall, when he goes to work with his handler at Wilbur Cross. He will comfort the kids there through times of trauma and stress.

"With the vest on, he knows he'll have several commands that he knows how to do. And they're to provide comfort. So, he'll read you a story and lay on your lap. The peekaboo where he'll go between your legs and just look up at you and he'll sit," Lambe said.

The idea to add Finn to the force was a group effort involving not only the police department, but local nonprofits as well.

"Officers see a lot of trauma. They exposed to a lot of things that I think the general public knows about but they don't see necessarily the ramifications for how the trauma impacts people. And so we're always looking for new tools and strategies for how to help officers cope with that," said Lt. Michael Fumiatti with the New Haven Police Department.

Lt. Fumiatti said about three years ago, he went to an event involving other police comfort dogs, and saw the impact they had on everyone.

"Saw that and was absolutely astounded by the work that they do and the communication that they're able to have with people in trauma," Lt. Fumiatti.

At the same time, a local nonprofit, For Cameron, was looking for someone to partner with to make a difference. The nonprofit was founded by the family of Cameron Herr, who died of a pure Fentanyl poisoning in 2018.

"We just wanted to start something in honor of him and today is a great example of what he would have loved," said Isabelle Firine, Cameron's sister and Co-founder and Vice President of For Cameron.

The nonprofit is sponsoring Canine Finn.

"We felt this was a good way to reach out and impact people in a positive way," said Fiona Firine, Cameron's mom and President and Co-founder of For Cameron.

And it was a long road for Finn to get here, with years of training with Forever In My Heart Foundation, based in Rocky Hill.

"It does take thousands of hours of training," said Kimberly Arsenault, a Trainer with Forever In My heart Foundation. "But to know that you're helping so many people, makes it worth it."

"We just can't wait to get out in the community," Lambe said.

Canine Officer Finn will spend the summer at camp with the Police Activity League in New Haven. Then, in the fall, he and his handler will go to work at Wilbur Cross.

The department hopes to add another canine to the force soon.

