New Haven

Man granted new trial in 1994 baby killing freed from prison

Adam Carmon was serving an 85-year sentence for the shooting that killed 7-month-old Danielle Taft and paralyzed her grandmother in New Haven.
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut man whose convictions were overturned in connection with a 1994 shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been freed from prison after nearly three decades.

Adam Carmon, 50, walked out of a state courthouse in New Haven late Monday afternoon and hugged relatives after a judge set bail at $500,000 but allowed Carmon to go free without putting any money down.

Carmon, however, was ordered to stay at a halfway house under 24-hour GPS monitoring while he awaits a new trial. Murder and other charges have been returned to the court docket.

“I look forward to the day when I can finally put this nightmare behind me,” Carmon said, in a statement released by his lawyers. "Right now I am just looking forward to spending time with my son and family.”

Prosecutors have not decided yet whether to retry Carmon.

On Nov. 30, Judge Jon Alander overturned Carmon's convictions and ordered a new trial. Alander said prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense and police failed to pursue other suspects — including one who recanted a confession.

Carmon was serving an 85-year sentence for the shooting that killed 7-month-old Danielle Taft and paralyzed her grandmother in New Haven.

