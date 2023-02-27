Person killed after struck by 3 cars on I-91 in New Haven: State police

After one SUV struck the unidentified man, he was thrown forward on the highway where the other two vehicles struck him, police said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man was killed after he was struck by three different cars on Interstate 91 in New Haven over the weekend, state police said.

According to officials, a Honda Pilot EXL was driving in the right-center lane of four on I-91 south, just before exit 3, just before 10 p.m. Two other vehicles, a Mini Cooper and Toyota Corolla Matrix, were driving in the same area in the left-center lane.

Police said a man was walking in the travel lanes of the highway when the Honda collided with him.

The pedestrian was thrown forward into the left-center lane, where he was driven over by the Mini Cooper and Toyota, according to state police.

The man, who is unidentified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda and Mini Cooper were towed from the scene due to the damage they received.

None of the drivers were injured, police said.

If anyone has information regarding this crash or has dashcam footage, they are asked to contact Trooper McCue at Connecticut State Police - Troop I (203) 393-4200 or daniel.mccue!ct.gov.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.