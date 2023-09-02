Family of murder victim grieves after police make arrest

45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been charged with killing 33-year-old Michael Wint.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.

Police announced the arrest at a press conference on Thursday, where they invited Wint's family to join in on the conversation.

"We've got to get these guns off the street. Kids are afraid to go to school today," said Peggy Minott, Wint's Grandmother.

Wint's family is grieving after they all lost a grandson, a son, and a father to two children.

"My grandson says to me, to his grandmother, to pray for me. To pray that there won't be no shooting in my school. He's scared to go to school after his father died," Minott said, desperately calling on others for change.

Minott said Wint leaves behind two boys, a nine-year-old and a three-year-old.

Police said Wint was sitting in a car in the parking lot outside of 296 Whalley Ave, when Little may have recognized him, and shot him. They said there was an exchange of gunfire, and police heard it all across the street.

"They ran across the street and were able to prevent any more injury or loss of life by responding so quickly," said Chief Karl Jacobson with the New Haven Police Department.

Wint was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Moments later, Little showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Ultimately, detectives found surveillance footage from their street cameras and a private camera that captured the whole incident.

On February 3rd, they had a warrant out for Little's arrest.

He's since been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, a weapon in a motor vehicle, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

"I'm glad that they were able to make an arrest so swiftly. It doesn't change things, but it does bring some healing or some comfort to the family," said Carol Evans, Wint's Aunt.

The family is now trying to live in Wint's honor. They said he had a special love for life and for his community. He was involved with at-risk youth, trying to keep them off the streets. He was also an entrepreneur, working in real estate.

As they grieve, they're also calling for change.

"My grandson says to me, he was at my house after the new year, and he said to me, 'Nana,' he said, he's nine years old, he said 'family and friends are all we got. We aint got nothing else but that.' And then he says, after his father died, he has another little brother 3 years old, he says, 'I'm wondering, I'm concerned, that I wont see my little brother no more.' That's something for a 9-year-old kid to have to experience," Minott said.

Police said right now, they still don't know the motive behind this shooting, but that is part of the ongoing investigation. They said Little is well-known to police, with a record. Little has been convicted of interfering with an officer or resisting arrest, and breach of peace. He also has outstanding charges in West Haven.

