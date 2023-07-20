Person in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in New Haven

New Haven police said the incident happened in the area of 50 Brewery Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A person is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

New Haven police said officers responded at 12:18 p.m. to the area of 50 Brewery Street on the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian struck. The driver of the involved vehicle, a 2011 Ford Taurus, remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The pedestrian was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.

The driver said he was traveling in the far-right lane of Brewery Street heading toward Water Street while a second vehicle was traveling next to him in the center travel lane in the same direction. He said he then felt a collision and pulled over to the side of the road immediately. The driver said he did not see the pedestrian before the impact.



The other driver of the vehicle in the center lane stated they observed the pedestrian standing in the middle of Brewery Street, not within a marked crosswalk. They said the pedestrian then began to cross the street in front of the Ford and was struck.

The investigation will take some time, and anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the Department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

