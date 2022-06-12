Police investigate two-car collision in Waterbury

When the cars crashed into one another, the red Honda Accord propelled into the front of W&W Grocery Store.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating a car crash that happened Sunday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue after a gold Honda Accord and red Honda Accord collided, police said.

When the cars crashed into one another, the red Honda Accord propelled into the front of W&W Grocery Store, a business located at 172 Willow St.. Police say minor property damage was reported.

Police said the red Honda struck a man while he was standing outside of the store. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

There were two occupants in each of the vehicles, and all of them were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries as well, police said.

This crash remains under investigation.

