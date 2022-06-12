Police investigate two-car collision in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating a car crash that happened Sunday evening.
At around 5:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue after a gold Honda Accord and red Honda Accord collided, police said.
When the cars crashed into one another, the red Honda Accord propelled into the front of W&W Grocery Store, a business located at 172 Willow St.. Police say minor property damage was reported.
Police said the red Honda struck a man while he was standing outside of the store. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
There were two occupants in each of the vehicles, and all of them were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries as well, police said.
This crash remains under investigation.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.