North Haven, Wallingford, Southington police step up patrols amid brazen purse snatchings

Incidents happened in North Haven, Wallingford, Southington in past week.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating three incidents of brazen purse snatchings that occurred in broad daylight where suspects in stolen vehicles targeting women in parking lots.

Local police are looking into incidents in North Haven, Wallingford, and Southington. Police tell us they are stepping up patrols in parking lots. They’re concerned that people committing these brazen crimes are willing to cause harm and they don’t want to see innocent bystanders get hurt.

“We’re more on guard now than ever, especially being a senior, you know. We’re targets,” said 80-year-old shopper Maryann Monday afternoon outside of the Stop & Shop lot off Route 5 in Wallingford. “I do always pay attention when I get out of the car, when I get in the car.”

Wallingford Police are stepping up patrols in parking lots like after a woman in her 40s was dragged by suspects in a stolen BMW in broad daylight Saturday afternoon—all because she tried to hold onto her purse.

“Two suspects tried to steal her purse from her grocery cart as she was loading some groceries in the back of her car,” said Sgt. Stephen Jaques of Wallingford Police. “They had a struggle at the passenger door of the BMW. The BMW then took off and dragged the victim, I’d say about 20-feet or so.”

The suspects pushed the woman out of the car and she hid between other cars while the car circled the lot. “It looks like they tried to attack the victim one more time,” said Sgt. Jaques.

The incident at the Stop & Shop lot off Route 5 just one of several purse snatchings across the region. Wallingford police are working with North Haven where the BMW was initially reported stolen.

Last week, North Haven Police arrested three New Haven boys—ages 14 to 16— accused of snatching a teen’s purse on the other end of Route 5.

At the Walmart parking lot in Southington, an elderly woman was knocked to the ground around 10 a.m. Monday.

Wallingford mom Cassie Bjornberg said she now shops on high alert.

“You can have my purse, if that’s really the case. I can cancel all my credit cards rather than get hurt,” she said.

Police urge people not to take these matters into their own hands. The best thing you can do is be a witness for them and take down any license plate information you can.

Sgt. Jaques added, “We really want people to just to stay vigilant and pay attention to your surroundings. If you have a purse, make sure you have it on your person, you’re not leaving it out where someone can grab it from you; don’t leave your valuables out in your car where somebody can see in.”

