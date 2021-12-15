Seymour police and family of victims issue pleas for answers in fatal hit and run

The two Shelton residents were struck while crossing the street during a funeral Friday night, killing one and critically injuring another.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Police continue to investigate a deadly Friday night hit and run crash on Bank Street in Seymour and now the victims' family is searching for answers.

With their father having been killed in the crash and their mother clinging to life, the children of 81-year-olds Barbara and James Tamborra, of Shelton, issued a desperate public plea to find the driver of the, what's believed to be, a 2014-2016 Acura MDX.

"If you know somebody who drives this vehicle and they’re not driving the vehicle anymore, please come forward," said Ken Tamborra, one of the sons of the victims. "If anybody you know who works in an autobody facility, auto parts, anything related to auto repair, please please call the Seymour police."

Friday at 6 p.m., a Seymour officer, had stopped traffic in front of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, where the Tamborra's had just attended a wake, so they could cross the street to their car. But, the SUV was bearing down eastbound on Bank Street, heading straight for them.

"As it got closer and closer to the officer himself had to literally jump out of the way from being struck," said Seymour Police Chief Paul Satkowski.

But, it was the Tamborra's who were hit. Jim died that night while Barbara is still clinging to life.

A local business owner shared a surveillance video that showed the SUV is seen speeding right to left across the screen.

"To the person or persons involved with, you can’t go back – we get that," said Giovanni Sanzo, who owns Pretty Little Witchcraft, with his wife. "Come forward. Make it easier for the family that’s really struggling through this and do the right thing."

"They were just extremely kind, loving people," said a teary-eyed Lynda Pisacreta, the victims' daughter. "And I’m sorry. It’s just very tragic."

The couple's other son, Steve Tamborra, who lives in Georgia, talked about not having seen his father in two years, largely because of COVID-19.

"They hosted holidays, and they looked forward to it," Ken Tamborra, added. "I found my mother's list for what she was going to make for Christmas dinner for the family."

Tuesday, several lawmakers sent a letter to the Department of Transportation commissioner asking for a road safety audit to be conducted given significant traffic increases along this stretch of Bank Street, also known as Route 67, between Seymour and Oxford.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News.



