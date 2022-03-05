2 people found dead while battling Waterbury fire: officials

Officials said the fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. and that two occupants were trapped.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two people are dead following an early morning fire in Waterbury.

Officials said the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Arch Street with reported occupants trapped.

First fire crews at the scene reported heavy fire on the second floor of the building, extending to the third floor and into the attic.

Once inside the building, two people were found dead. They have not been identified at this time.

No firefighters were reported injured, officials said.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire and were concerned with exposure to houses close in proximity to the flames, according to officials.

Fire officials said the structure's framing made it easy for the fire to spread to higher floors faster.

At this time it's unknown the cause of the fire or if there were working smoke detectors in the residence.

Officials said the scene has been turned over to the fire marshal's office for investigation.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.