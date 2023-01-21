Waterbury man accused of fatal shooting during altercation arrested: Police

Derrick Johnson is facing murder and firearms charges, as well as a risk of injury to a child charge.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a Robbins Street home that killed another Waterbury man.

Police arrested Derrick Johnson, 55, of Waterbury on Friday. He is accused of shooting Edward Bosompra, 35, on Thursday evening during a fight in the common area of a multi-family home, according to police.

Johnson has been charged with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of pistol, carrying pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm as well as a risk of injury to a child.

He is being held on a $2 million bond pending court arraignment on Monday.

Police said this was an isolated incident and that Johnson and Bosompra knew each other.

