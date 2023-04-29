1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash in Waterbury: Police

Police were called to Meriden Road in Waterbury for a report of a two-car crash overnight Saturday.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man has died and multiple people were injured in a two-car crash in Waterbury overnight Saturday.

Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the 800 block of Meriden Road for a report of a two-car crash.

Responding officers found a Ford F150 and a Kia Rio. The cause of the crash and what led up to the incident is not known at this time.

The Ford driver was pronounced dead on the scene and has been identified as Calvin Mackey, Jr., 26, of Bristol.

Mackey's passenger, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The 31-year-old woman driving the Kia was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 39-year-old woman, was also hospitalized with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating this crash.

If anyone has any information regarding this crash is asked to contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.

---

---

