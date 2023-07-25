Early Morning Fire in Waterbury

A house that was boarded up became engulfed in flames.

WATERBURY, Conn — A boarded-up house in Waterbury caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Hillside Ave. and fire crews arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m.

The fire was heavy and had spread throughout the house when they arrived according to the Waterbury Fire Dept. Deputy Chief's office. Fire crews managed to put out the fire within an hour.

A challenge firefighters faced was the house being boarded up and that the staircase had burned away so they had to use a ladder.

Three firefighters had minor injuries but were treated and promptly released. The house was vacant and no one was displaced.

The Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

